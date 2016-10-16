Demanding removal of over 1.5 lakh tonnes of garbage from the dumping yard at Ajith Singh Nagar, CPI leaders, activists supported by the Congress, YSR Congress and local residents, staged silent protests on Saturday.

In the wake of the municipal corporation's proposal to dump garbage at Pathapadu, locals and political activists are demanding that the corporation first remove the huge amounts of garbage dumped in the yard in between residential areas.

Speaking on the occasion, CPI city secretary Donepudi Shankar demanded that the authorities concerned make Singh Nagar as Swachh Nagar by removing the garbage, which is causing several health issues, dog menace and others. “Despite the ban on dumping of garbage near residences, the civic body continued to dump 555 tonnes a day here. The Union government has sanctioned Rs. 30 crore for new dumping yard, but the corporation failed to acquire necessary land so far,” he said. “If the corporation fails to remove all the garbage on war footing basis in a week, all the parties will stage protests and call a bandh in Singh Nagar,” he added.

Locals and students of local schools too took part in the protests holding placards and demanding immediate action by the VMC.