Linen Vogue, the 4th exclusive Linen Vogue store in India and the first in Andhra Pradesh, opened in Rajahmundry on Sunday.

The Linen Vogue store has a rich collection of linen under one roof ranging from solid colours to yarn dyed stripes, checks, jacquards, ombreys and printed fabrics in pure linen and linen blended fabrics for shirts, trousers, jackets, suits and ethnic wear both for men and women.