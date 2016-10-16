Art buffs taking a look at paintings exhibited at the expo at Bapu Museum in Vijayawada.Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

The Bapu Museum was splashed with a hue of colours on Saturday as hundreds of aesthetically framed paintings decorated the spacious halls to draw the attention of revellers thronging the Amaravati Shopping Festival at Swaraj maidan.

The expo, organised to popularise the festival among people, provided a platform to dozens of artists to showcase and sell their works. Themes such as modern art, landscape, surrealism, semi-surrealism, abstract and portraits are exhibited in the expo, which will conclude on October 29.

“We priced the paintings moderately as per the advice of our District Collector. The paintings are available from Rs. 5, 000 to Rs. 35, 000. Of course, there is always room for bargaining,” says Balayogi, secretary, World Telugu Artists’ Association.

Padma Shri awardee and internationally acclaimed painter S.V. Rama Rao urged the State government to buy these paintings and decorate the walls of the Secretariat at Velagapudi. “It will be appropriate if these works find their way to the corridors of power. These painters can also make some money,” he felt.

Several painters, who took part in the expo, felt the need for appointing drawing teachers in private and government schools. “The pressure to learn by rote to bag a seat in engineering and medical colleges is driving the youngsters away from fine arts such as painting,” felt senior cartoonist T. Venkateswara Rao.

Painters from Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Ongole and Hyderabad are taking part in the expo.

Micro art

A micro art expo, at the entrance, by the popular artist Gedhala Appa Rao is also drawing the curiosity of the viewers.

His paintings of famous people, gods, goddesses and famous edifices on small oil seeds are well appreciated by the viewers.

“I painted NTR on a cucumber seed, Taj Mahal on a gingelly seed, Siva Parvathi on Bottle Gourd seed and Goddess Durga on a pumpkin seed,” he told visitors.