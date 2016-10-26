The Left parties have condemned the killing of 28 Maoists in an alleged encounter on Andhra-Odisha border. The parties also wanted a judicial probe into it.

The Left parties, in a press release on Tuesday, said that the Andhra and Odisha police and Central armed forces opened fire on Maoists. Though there were chances of nabbing the Maoists, the police preferred to knock them down. Conducting of post-mortem examination instantly gives scope for a suspicion that the encounter was one-sided. A judicial inquiry into the incident was necessary to bring out the facts, the Left parties said.