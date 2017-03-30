Left celebrates a different Ugadi

more-in

The premises of M. B. Vignana Kendram (MBVK) of the CPI(M)’s Makineni Basavapunnaiah Vignana Kendram Trust saw a new beginning in the Telugu New Year and also a novel way of celebrating Ugadi: Prakriti Ugadi Utsavam — a prosperous, scientific, atheist and rational event.

Twelve Left organisations came under the umbrella of MBVK to celebrate Ugadi sans Panchaga Sravanam, which they believe is being misused by political parties and the government. The Ugadi celebrations were held for the first time by these organisations, which came together to stress the need for saving the culture and nature of the Telugu land.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, Member of Legislative Council M.V.S. Sharma said, “CPI (M) should also play a role related to the social life of the people. Culture is an important aspect of any man’s life. Ugadi plays a key role in culture of people and CPI (M) should observe it. Most of the Telugu festivals are related to nature, but many converted them as religious events. With the onslaught of Telugu culture owing to to globalisation, we need to uphold the Telugu heritage and cultural values. There is a danger of Ugadi being interpreted as the festival of Hindu religion,” he said.

“Panchangam is a Telugu calendar, but it is superimposed with so much of superstitious beliefs by many. We have published a lunar calendar,” he said adding that though CPI(M) as a party did not directly engage in these celebrations, it was asking people to actively engage themselves in cultural activity. MBVK secretary P. Muralikrishna said, “Ugadi is a Telugu calendar festival but now the government, political parties and the elite have introduced astrology with Panchanga Sravanam as if it is for the promotion of pseudoscience.”

Sahitya Akademi Awardee Papasani Siva Shankar, environmentalist Tummala Srikumar and others addressed the gathering.

Cultural performances such as skits, songs, comedy plays highlighting plastic usage, pollution of Krishna River and others enthralled as well as enlightened the audience.

Sahiti Sravanti, Joshua Cultural Centre, Nasthika Kendram, Charvaka Asramam, AP Hethuvadha Sangam, Jana Vignana Vedika, Sadhana-Samaija Nyayam Kosam, Praja Natya Manadali, Arunodayam and Sri Sri Sahityanidhi are other organisations participated.