Deputy Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad speaking at a meeting on implementation of Telugu as an official language, in Vijayawada on Friday.— Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Whatever might be the medium of instruction in a school, all children should learn Telugu, said Deputy Speaker and chairman of the Legislative Committee on Petitions Mandali Buddha Prasad.

Addressing education, revenue and other line department officials at a meeting on “implementation of orders, circulars and instructions related to Telugu by educational and government institutions” here on Friday, Mr. Prasad said the Education Department should ensure that students of all schools, private or government, learnt Telugu.

He suggested that the department keep a close watch on schools where students were punished for speaking in Telugu. He said that it should be made very clear to the managements of such schools that they would be de-recognised if they punished students for speaking in Telugu.

He said the Legislative Petitions Committee decided to hold a meeting on the implementation of the Telugu language related rules and legislations in the wake of several complaints from the area.

Mr. Prasad said departments that worked with the unemployed, DWCRA groups, agriculture and labour sectors should implement without exemption all provisions of Official Language Act.

District Collector Babu A. said that Telugu was being used in most of the Information Technology tools in administration. The officials were, however, running into problems when it came to Revenue Department matters because translations of different legal terms and sentences was still not available, and suggested that orientation and training programmes be conducted for government staff, he said.

Vijayawada Sub-Collector G Srujana said that it would be very beneficial to the public of all the 51 Mee-Seva forms that were currently available in English were made available in Telugu.

Secretary for Cultural Affairs and Tourism N Srikant, Department of Language and Culture director Vijayabhaskar, Legislative Assembly Deputy Secretary P Balakrishna spoke.