The Vijayawada Municipal Corporation has extended the last date of receiving Old High Denomination bank notes against payment of taxes up to November 24 following the orders of the Reserve Bank of India.

The civic body has so far received nearly Rs. 10 crore cash in the form of demonetised Rs. 500 and Rs. 1000 denomination.

On first day alone, the corporation received Rs. 5 crore payments with more tax payers clearing their pending and current vacant land taxes.

On second day, the collection was Rs. 1.4 crore while it was Rs. 1.08 crore the third day and Rs. 2. 16 crore on Monday up to 8 p.m. Commissioner G. Veerapandian called upon taxpayers to make use of the offer and visit Meeseva centres or VMC office to make payments.

All the counters will be working up to midnight of November 24.