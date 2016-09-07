A representative of the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation told landowners that a chunk of 62 acres in the village was needed for the maintenance depot

Up in arms against the government’s proposal to acquire land in residential area of Nidamanuru village near Vijayawada, the landowners on Tuesday made it clear that they would not part with their property worth tens of crores for the establishment of the metro rail depot cum workshop.

The revenue department headed by Vijayawada Sub-collector G. Srijana conducted the Social Impact Assessment survey in the village where none of the landowners concerned responded positively to the government’s proposal.

A representative of the Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation told landowners that a chunk of 62 acres in the village was needed for the maintenance depot where about 50 coaches would be serviced between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m.

Nidamanuru Farmers Welfare Association General Secretary G. Durga Prasad said all the landowners were against setting up of the depot which would cause pollution in the residential area. He suggested the government make use of its land. They also raised objections over portraying the residential area as agricultural land calling it a shady move by the government to offer low compensation.

Association president B. Dhanunjaya Rao too expressed the same view and suggested metro authorities to extend line up to the airport. Many owners said they had gifted their lands to their daughters during marriages and acquisition by the government may affect their family relations.

“I gave my land for development and signed agreement with the builder. If the land is acquired I will end up with nothing,” said Y. Veerabhadra Rao, a landowner. Many others opposed acquisition as they were entirely dependant on the land. “Set up the depot somewhere else. My life and family are dependant on the small portion of the land and I am ready to sacrifice my life if it is acquired,” said one landowner Sarvesara Rao.

“It is a fact that landowners can make Rs. 15 crore per acre if it is given for development. The landowners are not against the metro rail but are only against the depot in their residential area. The metro authorities must consider this and extend the metro rail line up to the airport and set up the depot near the airport where land is available. This will also serve the future needs,” Gannavaram TDP MLA V. Vamsi Mohan told officials on behalf of the landowners. As per the government, the land is valued at Rs. 66 lakh per acre and it is claimed to be Rs. 10 crore in the open market.

Ms. Srijana said the response of the landowners would be submitted to the government. “We are yet to finalise the borders of the land required and give out survey numbers and their contribution required. We have only gone through Google maps to identify land so far,” she said. DRDA Project Director D. Chandra Sekhar Raju, local MRO, sarpanch and others were present.