A high-level delegation of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will soon meet officials of the AP-Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) in pursuance of the proposed establishment of its Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Amaravati.

The two sides will discuss finer details of the allotment of 100 acres of land sought by the CII, for which the government has already given its nod in principle, and other contours of the prestigious project.

According to official sources, the government will, however, initially allot 15 acres in December and instructed the CRDA to take necessary action.

The CII will set up a Start-Up Centre–cum-Centre of Excellence in Innovation, which will be its national headquarters having local chapters in all State capitals. It will also have an Entrepreneurship and Leadership Development Centre.

The CII has drawn up plans to set up a National Exhibition Centre at a later stage in a larger tract of land at the same place.

The discussions between the AP-CRDA and the CII are for identifying suitable land for the first phase.

Varsity and trade centre

The industry body has other plans, like establishment of a university and a trade centre.

As of now, the CII is exploring the fund-raising options for the project which involves a massive investment.

CII Director-General Chandrajit Banerjee had, during his parleys with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in Hyderabad last month, prepared the ground for the project, which was sought to be developed on the lines of the Pragati Maidan in New Delhi with world-class facilitates.

Among the galaxy of its mentors is Kris Gopalakrishnan, co-founder of Infosys, who will nurture the CoE coming up in the capital city. His focus will be on promoting rural and non-technology entrepreneurship.

