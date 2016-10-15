Members of the Vijayawada Ladies' Circle perform a dandiya dance as part of fund-raising activities in the city on Friday.— Photo: Ch.Vijaya Bhaskar

Tablers and Circlers have built four schools in 35 years

Members of Vijayawada Ladies’ Circle on Friday organised a fund-raising programme to improve educational standards in a few schools adopted by them in and around the city.

The day-long programme kept the audience entertained through fun games like tambola and a dandiya dance.

The Circlers, as they are called, are the spouses of members of the Vijayawada Round Table, called Tablers. In the last 35 years, through their fund-raising annual activities, the Tablers and Circlers have built four schools with the funds generated through such shows.

The sponsors of Friday’s show were mostly the Tablers. They included Fab in Shadez belonging to past Circler Sanju, Tuba (past Tabler Suresh Babu and Srinivas), MBS Jewellers (Circler Sarika), Hodzaa (Yashashwini), Tipsy Topsy (former Tabler Lali and his wife Teeny), Sri Balaji Sweets (Srinivas) and Jawed Habib (Naveen).

“Our motto is Friendship and Service and our members belong to the 21-40 age group. As part of our slogan of ‘Educate to Enlighten’, we focus on activities such as building infrastructure facilities in schools and implementation of scholarship, nutrition and health and HRD programmes,” said the organisation’s chairperson Vamsi Priya. Secretary Dimple Kaur and members Sruthi, Kalpana, Chitra, Revathi, Priyanka and Bhuvanya took active part.