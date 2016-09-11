BJP leaders from AP called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday to express their gratitude for granting special financial package.

At the meeting with Mr. Modi, the State unit leaders resolved to organise public meetings to hard sell the package and explain the people that the special package was several times more beneficial than the SCS.

BJP State president and Visakhapatnam MP K. Haribabu said that the party’s rank and file should undertake a campaign on the steps taken for the development of the State and expose the hypocrisies of the arguments of the opposition parties that the Central government had done nothing substantial to the State.

Speaking to the media, party’s A.P. affairs in-charge Sidharth Nath Singh said that “laddus could be stale, but not money, which is badly needed by the State.”

“We [BJP] will do whatever is required to A.P., and if somebody thinks the State can be developed with emotions, let them do it,” he observed in an oblique reference to the criticism by actor Pawan Kalyan.