Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Parvathaneni Harish in an informal chat with his batchmates at NSM Public School in Vijayawada on Wednesday.— Photo: By Arrangement

Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish set to hold talks with A.P. Govt. officials

India and Vietnam have a civilisational bond that is at least 2000 years old. This bond is going to be further enriched with the teaching of Kuchipudi classical dance form to the citizens of Vietnam.

Ambassador to Vietnam Parvathaneni Harish, a student of NSM Public School, is in the capital to study the strengths of the State to do bilateral trade with nations like Vietnam.

He is scheduled to have several meetings with officials of the State government in the next couple of days and a meeting with Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday.

Mr. Harish, who became Ambassador to Vietnam about five months ago, was at the helm of affairs when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the country recently. It was decided that yoga would be taught to Vietnamese citizens after the Prime Minister visited the country. Courses in yoga and Kuchipudi will be taught to those interested, at the Indian Centre in Hanoi.

India and Vietnam just completed 45 years of diplomatic ties and 10 years of strategic partnership which was upgraded to “Comprehensive Strategic Partnership” during the Prime Minister’s visit. Vietnam earlier had Comprehensive Strategic Partnership only with China and Russia, Mr. Harish explained.

The visit of the Prime Minister to Vietnam further strengthened the bonds. This included a programme for the development of rice cultivation. India trains the Vietnamese military and naval forces, he said.

State governments were setting up reach centres in foreign countries to strengthen bilateral trade, but the embassies were the best suited for strengthening trade between the States and countries, Mr. Harish said.

He was deputed to his home State to evaluate its economics strengths.

Mr. Harish spent his childhood in Vijayawada. His grandfather Parvathaneni Satyanarayana was the principal of the Government ITI and his father P.S.V. Prasad was an IPS officer.

Mr. Harish, in a reunion with his batch mates in school on Wednesday, said he received well-rounded education and life skills needed from the school and was very grateful for it.

Parvathaneni Harish

Ambassador to Vietnam