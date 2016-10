Kuchipudi Natyotsav, organised jointly by Cultural Centre of Vijayawada & Amaravati, and Natyamitram, a Hyderabad-based dance organisation, will be held on Sunday at 6 p.m. at Malaxmi Chambers, Mogalrajapuram, Vijayawada, according to E. Sivanagi Reddy, Chief Executive Officer of CCTA here on Saturday.

Famous dancers P.B. Vaishnavi and Anusha Kalluri of Natyamitram will perform Kuchipudi ballads. G. Chandrudu, Joint Collector, Krishna District; D. Vijaya Bhaskar, Director, Department of Language & Culture; and Kesineni Pavani, Director, Kesineni Group; will participate in the programme as guests .