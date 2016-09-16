Industrialist and former Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi member Koganti Satyam at 72-ft-tall Doondi Ganesha idol in Vijayawada on Thursday.—Photo: V RAJU

The industrialist was released on bail on Wednesday.

Industrialist Koganti Satyanarayana, who was released on bail on Wednesday, visited the 72-feet Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi idol at the Government Music College grounds on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, after conducting pujas, Mr. Satyanarayana accused the police of acting in a partisan manner. “I thought the police would take over the premises by clamping Sections 144 and 145 for smooth conduct of the festivities but they acted the other way.”

Lashes out at Bonda

He said Telugu Desam MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao refused to give the sculptor balance payment of Rs. 2 lakh and also threatened to put him behind the bars with the help of police. “Last year, more than 15 lakh devotees had darshan of the idol but this year not more than a lakh visited due to the negative impact unleashed by the local TDP MLA”, he added.

He demanded that the Endowments Department take control over the hundi and reveal the amount contributed by the public.

He said he was happy to take the darshan of the Lord on the immersion day. “What pained me was the visit of the Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu. The act of the Central MLA has brought down the image of the TDP,” he added.

Later, Mr. Satyam gave the muhurat shot to a movie – Dhustha — which is directed by Arundathi Srinu and produced by the Veda Gangothri Foundation.