: Industrialist and former member of Doondi Ganesh Seva Samithi Koganti Satyanarayana was released on bail from the Gannavaram sub jail on Wednesday. He was arrested on September 4 and later remanded to a 14-day judicial custody based on a complaint lodged by a samithi member P. Rakesh.

Speaking to media persons soon after his release, Mr. Satyanarayana said the objectionable act of Telugu Desam MLA Bonda Uma Maheswara Rao was merely to enhance his image in front of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and that was the reason he ousted the genuine samithi members just a few days before the festival and registered a new body.

“It is surprising how the Chief Minister visited the idol which was hijacked by his party MLA. In fact, the image of the Chief Minister and the Telugu Desam Party has taken a dip after this incident in the entire State,” he felt.

Mr. Satyam said that the success of 63-feet Doondi Ganesh last year was an eyesore to many and this year the jealous MLA was unable to digest the committed work of his team in sprucing up the record-breaking idol, in his own constituency. “We strove hard for three months.”

‘Politics not for me’

He also brought curtains to the speculation doing the rounds about his entry into active politics. “I am not joining any political party. I am person who grew following the ideologies of Communism and I will be a misfit in the present polluted political atmosphere.”

All political parties, cutting across of affiliations and ideologies, offered their moral support to Mr. Satyam’s followers who staged relay hunger strike at Dharna Chowk near Alankar Theatre for more than a week.