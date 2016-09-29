KLU vice-president Koneru Raja Hareen addressing the students at a workshop on Start Up Fest, on KLU campus in Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Koneru Lakshmaiah University (KLU) will help students who come up with innovative ideas to launch start up companies, said KLU vice-president Koneru Raja Hareen.

He was speaking at the two-day ‘Start-up Rendezvous ’16 Workshop’ for fresh batch students, organised on the university campus, Green Fields, at Vaddeswaram village in Guntur district on Wednesday.

Start Up Fest is being organised by Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (IIEC), of KLU, said its director K. Raja Sekhar.

“The university is a centre for start up companies. As many as 400 students enrolled in the university and 30 have started companies with novel ideas. KLU has created a special fund with Rs. 50 lakh to encourage the start up companies,” said Mr. Hareen.

Stating that new companies such as Hunger Bee, Subrains, Trixon, Drones and other firms are getting good response, he asked the young professionals to launch new companies on entertainment and trading concepts.

University Chancellor Dr. M. Ramamurty asked the students to emulate the great scientists who contributed for development of the country.

He asked the students to focus on research and setting up new companies instead of searching for jobs.

Redmod Technologies founder A. Madhava Reddy and Glocal Technologies Services chief technical officer Antony interacted with the students and gave them ideas on launching new companies.

They clarified the doubts raised by the participants on the occasion.

Later, the vice-president and the chief guests released the souvenir of the Start Up Festival. Students from all streams participated in the workshop.