Stung by Karthik episode, children’s home organisers step up security

The gang which allegedly kidnapped Karthik for human sacrifice from Nava Jeevan Bala Bhavan (NJBB) and performed some rituals in the hope of finding a treasure trove, kidnapped another boy from the same home a few days ago.

The kidnappers targeted orphans thinking that there was no security for them at the schools as well as homes. The gang looked for boys in the local bus and railway stations and finally zeroed in on Karthik.

Some ten days ago, the gang abducted a tenth class boy of the same home and performed some rituals. However, when the priest said that the boy was not fit for sacrifice, they let him off but threatened to kill him if he revealed the matter to any one. “The two incidents proved that there is a threat to orphans and the inmates in NGO homes. We will provide security for the inmates and maintain inward and outward registers,” said the NJBB organisers. Police are trying to find out whether the gang involved in similar offences earlier.

Boy still in a state of shock

Speaking to The Hindu, Karthik said that the suspect, Srinivasa Rao, who was arrested by the police, dug a huge pit behind his house and performed some rituals.

“I saw turmeric, vermilion, flowers and lemon at the pit. I was made to perform some rituals in the house,” Karthik recalled.

Meanwhile, NJBB organisers said that Karthik went into a trance and was giving incoherent replies when they rescued him. The boy’s condition was not good even after two days after the incident, said NJBB Executive Director S. Bala Showry.