The alleged kidnap of a youth boomeranged against the complainant, Shaik Subhani, with the girl alleging that the latter had sexually harassed her, uploaded obscene photographs and blackmailed her.

A few days ago, Subhani lodged a complaint with the Patamata police alleging that his girlfriend along with her family members had kidnapped and tortured him for having an affair with the degree student.

Police arrested five persons including the girl, her parents and two others on charges of kidnap, wrongful confinement and criminal intimidation.

However, the girl alleged that Subhani had been sexually harassing her for a few years, taken her obscene photographs and videos and uploaded them in social media.

Following a complaint, the Penamaluru police registered a case and took up investigation.

Sedatives given

The victim alleged that Subhani introduced himself as ‘Raja Shekar’, and invited her for a birthday party in September 2013. He offered her a soft drink laced with some sedatives and when she fell unconscious he raped her and took her nude photographs.

“Since then, Subhani was threatening to upload my photographs in some sites and forcibly took huge amount and jewellery from me. He even uploaded my photo in a porn site,” the victim complained to the police.

Unable to bear the torture, the girl revealed the matter to her parents who on September 13 took Subhani to their house and bet him up when he refused to hand over the photographs and video clippings.

Subhani, an Isntermediate dropout, is working in a star hotel in the city. “Subhani cheated me on the pretext of love. He was sexually harassing me for the last three years and I was aborted once. He even forced me to have relationship with his friends several times,” the girl alleged.

The Penamaluru police are trying to collect the call data of Subhani and the girl, check his mobile phone and the site in which the photographs were reportedly uploaded.

Speaking to The Hindu on Wednesday, Central Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) N. Satyanandam said a case had been registered against Subhani under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 506 (criminal intimidation) and IT Act.

“The victim was sent for medical examination. We will arrest the accused soon,” the ACP said.