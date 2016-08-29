Joint Managing Director of KCP Cement V.L. Indira Dutt performing bhumi puja for launch of a second line of production at Muktyala near Jaggayyapet in Krishna district.—Photo: By Arrangement

The KCP Cement unit-II at Muktyala village near Jaggayyapet mandal in Krishna district is on expansion mode.

Currently, KCP has 1.86 metric tonnes per annum (MTPA) of cement manufacturing unit at Muktyala village. The company plans to invest Rs. 400 crore to double the current capacity to about 3.52 MTPA by setting up a second production line which is likely to be complete by the end of 2017.

In addition to this, the company also plans to form internal railway siding by investing Rs. 50 crore to facilitate movement of finished product to faraway destinations.

The company’s Joint MD V.L. Indira Dutt participated in the ‘bhumi puja’ performed for launch of the new unit at Ramakrishnapuram on Sunday. The project would raise the company’s cement production capacity. This expansion is part of the ongoing modernisation and cost optimisation programme, said a statement issued by the Ramakrishnapuram unit.

The project aims to reduce cost and enhance production capacity with a view to ensuring that KCP remains competitive in the cement industry. The increase in installed capacity would enable the company to maintain its current market share and expand into new markets.

The new unit will be one the country’s most modern cement plants using the state-of-the-art technology, most energy efficient, fully automated and equipped with the latest instrumentation and control system.

The KCP is currently focussed on efforts to increase its market share by creating a distinctive position for itself. Some of the recent government initiatives such as construction of the new capital for AP, development of Smart Cities, housing for all by 2022 and post-monsoon commencement of several infrastructure projects are expected to provide a major boost to the cement sector in Andhra Pradesh region.

