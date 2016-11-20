The Cultural Centre of Vijayawada and Amaravati and Natyaswara are jointly organising a kathak dance performance by Dr. Mythili Anoop at Madhu Malaxmi Towers at 5 p.m. on Sunday. Mythili, an exponent in Mohiniyattam and Kathak, has given several performances at prestigious venues such as Brihadeeshwara, Tanjavur, Chidambaram, Madras Music Academy, Andhra Dance and Music Festival at Vizag and at Konark Festival.

She has performed in the group productions of Dasyam and Kathak Kalakshetra and presently teaches Mohiniyattam in Hyderabad. Mythili was trained at a young age under Kalamandalam Kshemavathy and later at Nalanda, Shrutilaya and under Mr. Gopi Verma at Chennai. Presently she is training under Guru Anjubabu ever since she made Hyderabad her second home.