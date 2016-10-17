A.P. State Kapu Welfare and Development Corporation Chairman Ch. Ramanujaya has said that he will take out a padayatra from Idupulapaya in Kadapa district to protest against the alleged cheating of the community by the former Chief Minister, Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.

Addressing the media here on Sunday, Mr. Ramanujaya said the former Chief Minister had promised to provide reservation to Kapus.

The promise was one of his main election planks in the 2004 and 2009 elections.

The former leader, however, reneged on his commitment after coming to power, Mr. Ramanujaya alleged.

Mr. Ramanujaya said the aim of the padayatra was to expose Mr. Jaganmohan Reddy’s “politics of opportunism” and false promises to the people in the Rayalaseema region.