Five decades ago, members of a royal family from Greece met Kanchi Paramcharya Chandrashekarendra Saraswati at Machilipatnam in the district. The family came as seekers of truth. The spiritual voyage was supremely worthwhile. Since then, the family has continued to attend the programmes being organised by the Kanchi mutt all these years.

Clad in maroon red saree and vermilion on her forehead, Princess Irene, recollected, “We met Paramacharya 50 years ago at Machilipatnam. I am glad to visit Andhra Pradesh again.”

Recounting that they came to know about the greatness of Indian philosophy through Indian philosopher TMP Mahadevan, Ms. Irene said that her family has been organising seminars and meetings on philosophy for the last five decades. The Vedas and Indian philosophy alone could show path of peace to the world. The Vedas were a rich source of knowledge. The Vedas belong to everyone. The Vedic life was above caste, region, religion and country. World peace can be achieved by following Vedic life, she said, adding one can see god in every human being if he or she sheds ego.

Protect the cow: Vijayendra Saraswati

Kanchi junior pontiff Vijayendra Saraswati said that the Vedas contained essence of every faith. It was the duty of every citizen to protect the cow, he said.