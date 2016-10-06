HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas on Wednesday inaugurated ‘Kala Utsav-2016’, the two-day State-level cultural competitions for school students at the premises of Bishop Grassi High School here.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Srinivas stressed the need for extra curricular activities in schools apart from academics. He lauded the large number of girls participating in the competition after winning district level competitions. As many as 308 participants among total 397 being girls is a good sign and boys too should fare well in cultural activities, he added. He said government has allotted Rs. 100 crore for Kuchipudi. Large number of students and teachers from government and private schools of the State took part in the event which will be concluded on Thursday.

The competitions are organised by Union Ministry of HRD and State government.