‘Justice still eludes Lakshmipeta Dalits’

Party leader Madhu writes to CM on delay in land distribution

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has urged the State government to expedite the process to distribute land to the Dalits of Lakshmipeta in Vangara mandal of Srikakulam district.

In a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu recalled that five Dalits were killed in an alleged attack by members of the Backward Classes (BC) in June, 2012. As many as 22 persons were injured in the attack. The government then issued a GO directing the officials to provide employment to 19 persons. The GO has not been implemented till date. The then Chief Minister had also assured that one-acre agriculture land would be provided to the victims of the attack.

Survey conducted

The Madduvalasa reservoir was the bone of contention and reason behind the attacks. The Irrigation Department conducted a survey and concluded that 67 acres would not be inundated even if there were heavy rains.