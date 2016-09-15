Cities » Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA, September 15, 2016
Updated: September 15, 2016 06:13 IST

‘Justice still eludes Lakshmipeta Dalits’

  • Staff Reporter
Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
P. Madhu
P. Madhu

Party leader Madhu writes to CM on delay in land distribution

The Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) has urged the State government to expedite the process to distribute land to the Dalits of Lakshmipeta in Vangara mandal of Srikakulam district.

In a letter to Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, CPI(M) State secretary P. Madhu recalled that five Dalits were killed in an alleged attack by members of the Backward Classes (BC) in June, 2012. As many as 22 persons were injured in the attack. The government then issued a GO directing the officials to provide employment to 19 persons. The GO has not been implemented till date. The then Chief Minister had also assured that one-acre agriculture land would be provided to the victims of the attack.

Survey conducted

The Madduvalasa reservoir was the bone of contention and reason behind the attacks. The Irrigation Department conducted a survey and concluded that 67 acres would not be inundated even if there were heavy rains.

More In: Vijayawada
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Heavy rain damages railway track

Nod for mini fishing harbour in E. Godavari

Onam spirit envelops Malayalis in city

Harvard to train teachers of UHS-affiliated med schools

Modi urged to sanction funds fast

GST will boost GDP, says official

Man thrashed over alleged love affair

Case against church organisers

The road once not taken by many

Fire at Best Price supermarket in Vijayawada


Andhra Pradesh

Polavaram work will be expedited, says Naidu

All set for BRICS summit

Migration of villagers a cause for concern

Nod for mini fishing harbour in E. Godavari

Heavy rain damages railway track

Nursing students pour out their woes before ZP chief

Hyderabad

Low-pressure brings good rains to city

Gaiety marks Eid celebrations

Pawan Kalyan’s second book to hit stands next year

Telangana Jagruthi inks MoU with industrialists’ body

State rethinking on Hanamkonda district?

KCR orders probe into outcry against new districts

TS on the threshold of executing industrial projects

‘Hyderabad State’s history needs to be written independently’

Visakhapatnam

All set for BRICS summit

Migration of villagers a cause for concern

‘99 p.c. of offenders were known to rape victims’

Once a village, now busy Jagadamba Junction

Different strokes of a deft brush


O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Vijayawada

Durga temple closed after special ritual

It will re-open at 9 am today after holy bath »