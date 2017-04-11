Job mela for engineering students a big hit

more-in

The job mela organised jointly by the Hyderabad-based Oompfh Solutions and the Krishna District Private Engineering College Management Association on Monday met with huge success as more than 4,000 students both from core and IT segments from all over the State interacted with the companies’ representatives.

The fair was inaugurated by city East MLA Gadde Ram Mohan along with Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Society chairman Vemuri Ravi and they appreciated the association office-bearers president Muthavarapu Srinivasa Rao, vice-president Gadde Rajling and secretary M. Sridhar for organising the fair for the benefit of the student community.

Companies like the Tata Business Support Services Limited, Infosys, Polaris, Experis, Indo Shell Mould Limited, Mphasis, Takata Rane, Pratian Technologies, Concentrix Technologies and ObjectWin set up their counters and conducted online, written, general knowledge along with HR rounds to the students.

Several students were able to bag jobs in the pay scale of ₹1.44 lakh per annum to ₹4 lakh per annum.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said Krishna district alone was producing 10,000 engineering graduates every year and it will be the responsibility of the association to provide them an opportunity to get jobs in good companies.

“Fairs such as this will be organised every year from now on,” he said.