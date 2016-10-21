Potti Sriramulu Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao College of Engineering and Technology will host to selection trials to pick the judo team of Jawaharlal Nehru University of Technology (JNTU) – Kakinada on October 21, according to principal Chalavadi Mallikharjuna Rao here on Thursday. He said both the men’s and women’s teams will be picked which will take part in the all India inter-university judo competitions to be held at Kurukshetrra University at Haryana from November 6 to 8.

Engineering, pharmacy and MBA Colleges affiliated to JNTU-K from eight districts are eligible.

“This is the first time selection trials are held in our college and we are taking all necessary steps for the smooth conduct of the event,” Mr Rao added. G.P. Raju of JNTU-Kakinada will be the observer, he said.