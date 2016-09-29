The TDP has made light of YSR Congress president Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy’s visit to the flood-affected areas.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, TDP State president K. Kala Venkat Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan was politicising the floods for his vested interests. The opposition leader was resorting to mudslinging and not verifying the facts. The State government was making all efforts to rescue the people in distress. As many as 12 IAS officers and 40 Deputy Collectors were supervising the relief measures. The government restored power and roads on a war-footing.

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had a good reputation across the country in disaster management. The government was providing all possible help, including ration and financial aid for repairing houses, to the victims, he said.