Senior TDP leader Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy on Wednesday said Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu’s involvement in the cash-for-vote issue would not fall under the Prevention of Corruption Act and restricted to electoral offence under Section 171 (E).

Speaking to media persons, he found fault with YSRC for calling the Chief Minister an accused when his name did not appear in the FIR or in the charge sheet. “Under electoral offence, it is a bailable offence. There are several electoral offences committed by people and they were given bail,” he pointed out. Mr. Reddy said the YSRC was desperate to prove Mr. Naidu as a corrupt person and it was instigating people to file cases. “Even when he was leader of the Opposition in Assembly, many false cases were filed by Rajasekhara Reddy Government. But nothing was proved,” he asserted.

He said the YSRC was an outfit with a number of partymen having criminal background.