After a gap of nearly four-and-a-half decades, Dasara festivities will be organised for 11 days atop Indrakeeladri, the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, here. The festival begins on October 1.

A variation in ‘tithi’ as per the Telugu almanac is attributed as the reason for deviation from the usual nine-day or 10-day festival.

The 11-day festivities had last been organised in 1980, which incidentally was the year when Krishna Pushkarams were organised.

The presiding deity will give darshan in one ‘alankaram’ every day during the festival.

This year, the festival begins with the ‘Sri Swarna Kavachalankrita Durga Devi’ alankaram on ‘Asviyuja Suddha Padyami’, the first day of the festival.

Alankaram priest L.V.S. Badrinath said that the deity would be in the ‘alankaram’ of ‘Katyayani Devi’ on the fifth day of the festival.

According to a legend, Katyayani Devi is one of the incarnations of the goddess waging a bitter battle with ‘asuras’ (demons).

Hence, it would be one of the 11 alankarams this year, say temple priests.

‘Balatripura Sundari Devi’, ‘Annapoorna Devi’, ‘Gayatri Devi’, ‘Lalita Tripura Sundari Devi’, ‘Saraswati Devi’, ‘Mahalakshmi’, ‘Durga Devi’, ‘Mahishasura Mardhini’, and ‘Rajarajeswari Devi’ are other ‘alankarams’ this year.

Temple ‘Sthanacharya’ Sivaprasad Sarma said: “There is a ‘vriddhi’ [it roughly means extension of date] in ‘vidiya’. As a result of this, a need for another ‘alankaram’ has arisen.”

Another important aspect witnessed in 1980 was also little known to the devotees.

The year had witnessed ‘adhika masam’, and hence the pushkarams were celebrated for 13 days as against the usual practice of 12 days.

“The temple also celebrated the festival for 11 days. The presiding deity had been adorned as ‘Satvika’ on the 11th day, a day after ‘Vijayadasami’, and as ‘Rajarajeswari’,” recalls Kota Ravi, a priest.

Usually, the Dasara is organised for nine or 10 days depending upon the tithis. After a gap of four years, 10-day Dasara festival was organised last year. Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam has been organising the 9-day festival since 2011 due to variations in Tithi (date) in Telugu calendar. A 10-day festival was organised in 2010 in recent past.