APSPF DIG Ch. Yesu Ratnam and Commandant K.N. Rao performing puja before taking over the security of AP Temporary Secretariat in Velagapudi at Amaravati.

DIG says the govt. has sanctioned 90 personnel for the purpose

The Andhra Pradesh Special Protection Force (APSPF) took over the security of Andhra Pradesh Interim Secretariat at Velagapudi in Amaravati.

APSPF Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) Ch. Yesu Ratnam and Commandant (Vijayawada Region) Konda Narasimha Rao performed pujas on the banks of river Krishna and deployed security personnel at the Secretariat on Friday.

Guntur Rural Superintendent of Police K. Narayan Naik, Additional SP Y.T. Naidu and other officers attended the programme. Mr. Narasimha Rao blew the conch and began the puja in a traditional manner.

“As many as 50 police personnel were deputed at the Interim Secretariat under the supervision of APSPF Director-General Madireddy Pratap. APSPF Commandant and a Chief Security Officer (CSO) of the rank of DSP will monitor the security round the clock,” said Mr. Narasimha Rao.

The government has sanctioned 90 personnel for guarding the Secretariat. The force will be increased once construction of the Secretariat is completed, the DIG told The Hindu .

Immediately, the APSPF officials took the Interim Secretariat, which was under construction, into their custody and beefed up security. Officers of the rank of Circle Inspector and Sub-Inspectors were positioned, he added.