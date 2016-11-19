It includes two railway lines to establish high-speed connectivity to Amaravati

The Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (AP-CRDA) is working out an integrated transportation network for the entire capital region with the help of experts from Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI).

The proposed network is likely to be given a final shape in a month or two, and it includes two new railway lines aimed at establishing high-speed rail connectivity to Amaravati. They could be part of the Indian Railways’ high-speed railway network and dedicated freight corridors.

Plans for Amaravati station are also being drawn up, says CRDA Commissioner Ch. Sridhar.

Addressing the media here on Friday, Mr. Sridhar said the transportation system included connectivity between Amaravati and Vijayawada, Guntur, Tenali, Mangalagiri, and Tadepalli, and other important towns.

Roads, smart infrastructure, convention centres, hotels, universities, water supply, and transport systems in the capital region would be readied by 2018 alongside the main government buildings.

Ninety-five percent of land procurement was accomplished in a record time of 24 months. The government had sanctioned a financial assistance of Rs.14,500 crore till date, and more funds were in the pipeline. The expenditure that would be incurred by that time would be to the tune of Rs.20,000 crore.

In all, 32,000 acres had so far been pooled and about 1,500 acres spread out in bits and pieces remained to be either pooled, or acquired as per norms. Distribution of returnable plots was completed in 10 villages.

The laying of seed access road was going on at a brisk pace and tenders for 230-km of trunk roads would be called by March when land procurement was expected to be finished. Detailed infrastructure planning for the entire capital city had almost been completed.

A notification for international competitive bidding has been issued for the appointment of principal architects after the engagement with Maki and Associates has been cancelled over issues relating to costs and timeline.

Mr. Sridhar said there had so far been no orders issued either by the A.P High Court or National Green Tribunal against the capital project. The CRDA had been keeping them informed of the compliances made by it while some cases were under hearing.