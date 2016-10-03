Amid rumours of improper preparation and storage, health officials inspect and seize laddus; temple EO says spoiled prasadam has been withdrawn

Indrakeeladri, the abode of goddess Kanaka Durga, was abuzz for a wrong reason on Sunday. The devotees were taken aback when the news that “insects” were found in laddu prasadam spread like wildfire on the second day of Dasara festivities.

Dragonflies, butterflies, moths etc., were found on the laddu prasadam that was stored in an open area by the temple administration. Rumours were rife that the temple authorities tried to remove the insects, pack them as usual and push it to the counters. As the satellite channels beamed the news, the health officials inspected the prasadam and seized it.

Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam Executive Officer A. Suryakumari maintained that they were preparing the prasadam in the most hygienic conditions. The spoiled laddus were withdrawn from sale, she said.

According to information, the standard procedures were not followed in preparation of the laddu prasadam. The laddu contractor has not cooked the jaggery, one of the main ingredients in laddu, properly. Secondly, the laddus were stored in an open space without any cover.

The insects that landed on the freshly prepared laddus got trapped, temple sources said. The temple authorities are paying Rs. 255 per kalai (a utensil) to the contractor towards labour charges for laddu preparation, up from Rs. 245 paid per kalai during the Krishna pushkarams. As many as 520 laddus are prepared per kalai .

Sales go up

Though pulihora is a much-sought-after prasadam on normal days, it is less preferred on festive days. Every day about 25,000 to 30,000 laddus and six to eight quintals of pulihora are sold at the prasadam counters in the temple. During Fridays, Sundays and general holidays, laddu sales increase to nearly 40,000 and that of pulihora 12 to 15 quintals per day. The sales touched close to one lakh a day during the recent pushkarams.