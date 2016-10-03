Minister for Women Empowerment Peetala Sujata on Sunday felt there was need to improve standards of sports in Andhra Pradesh and assured that steps would be conceived to take sports and games to a new high.

She was speaking at a function organised by the Andhra Pradesh Athletic Association (APAA) to give away kits to the 130 athletes who were selected to represent AP in the South India junior athletic meet at Karimnagar.

Ms. Sujata said the bifurcation had forced AP into primitive stage as 13-districts did not possess neither quality infrastructure nor coaches. “Sports and games will not only improve your health. But one can get good jobs as well,” she added. She said she would take it to the notice of the Chief Minister about the importance of laying a synthetic athletic track in AP for enabling athletes to train in an advanced manner. She exhorted the athletes to emulate Olympic silver medallist in badminton P.V. Sindhu, wrestler Sakshi Malik and gymnast Deepa Karmakar.

APAA secretary A. Raghavendra said that this was third year AP was sending its contingent for a South India meet after bifurcation.

RR Sports Foundation chairman Prasanna Kumarsaid his foundation had long term scheme for the development of athletics in Andhra Pradesh. SAAP Officer on Special Duty P. Ramakrishna, AP chief athletic coach D. Vinayak Prasad and Krishna District Athletic Association secretary Nageswara Rao took part in the function.