Twenty-five-year-old K. Anuradha was strangled to death allegedly by her husband at Yenamalakuduru village under Penamaluru police station limits on Sunday.

The couple was married some seven years ago and they had two children. However, Anuradha’s husband K. Anil alleged that she developed an extra-marital affair with a person and the couple got separated two years ago over the issue.

Anil had a heated argument with his wife in the wee hours and reportedly strangulated her to death, said Penamaluru Circle Inspector K. Damodar. A case has been registered and investigation is under progress.