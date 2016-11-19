“I went to a private hospital and underwent some tests. The bill was about Rs. 900 and I gave Rs. 1,000 at the counter. But, the staff in the billing section said the big note is not accepted. Then I flashed two Rs.500 notes, and again I got the same reply,” said a patient Srikant (name changed), who made rounds for small notes for paying the bill.

Many patients and attendants were facing similar trouble paying bills as hospital managements were not accepting the big notes post-demonetisation, he said.

Despite the government’s directions to accept high denomination notes in hospitals and other emergency services, notice boards of ‘Rs.1,000 and Rs.500 are not accepted’ are seen in many corporate hospitals, labs, diagnostic centres and medical shops in and around the city.

“We don’t accept high denomination notes and we cannot give change for Rs.2,000 note. Instructions have been given to take small [value] notes or make the payments by swiping card,” an employee in a corporate hospital told The Hindu on Friday.

Patients in deep trouble

Patients, who throng the hospitals for medical examinations from all over the State, are facing severe inconvenience with the decision of the hospital managements to reject high value notes.

The Centre had announced that the banned currency will be accepted in bus and railway stations and hospitals up to November 24, unconditionally, and instructions had been given to the managements concerned not to trouble the common public.

‘Take action’

“Almost all the hospitals, diagnostic centres, labs and pharmacies, erected boards with bold letters stating that Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes are not accepted. The district officials should make surprise visits and take action against the managements for violating the orders,” said a patient’s attendant Revathi.

Meanwhile, public are facing severe trouble to exchange the old notes in the market.

Many hotels, restaurants, lodges, petrol outlets, shopping malls are refusing to take the banned notes, and are insisting on small value notes or make the payment online.

Despite the govt.’s directions, hospitals put up notices making their intentions clear