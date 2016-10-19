The State government’s efforts to attract the hospitality industry at Amaravati seem to be yielding results with many giants evincing interest in establishing their hotels there.

At a roundtable conference the AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) organised here on Tuesday, 31 companies of national and international repute evinced keen interest in setting up their star hotels and convention centres in Amaravati and agreed to participate in the Expression of Interest (EoI) stage which would take place in 15 days.

Subhaash Gulaati Group representatives said they were excited about the prospects and zeroed in on Amaravati as their first hotel investment in India. The Group plans to set up an integrated property with a shopping mall, office space and a 5-star hotel. It was interested in a freehold land instead of lease model.

Malaxmi Property Ventures said they had already signed an LoU (Letter of Understanding) with the Hilton Hotels for a 5-star hotel and convention centre. They proposed to set up around 200 rooms over 10 acres and were ready for a long-term lease model.

The ITC Hotels expressed interest in 4-star hotels in the initial phase. It preferred land extents of 3, 4 and 4.5-5.5 acres for 3, 4 and 5-star hotels respectively and were in agreement with both land sale and long term lease model.

Fortune Murali Park, which is looking to set up 200 rooms, said it preferred the freehold model.

Novotel representatives said they planned Budget 100-room hotels in phase 1 before moving to mid-scale and luxury segment.

Principal Secretary (Energy, I&I, CRDA) Ajay Jain, CRDA Commissioner Chekuri Sreedhar, Tourism Secretary N. Srikanth and AP Tourism Development Corporation Managing Director Girija Shankar also spoke, according to a press release.