Heritage bags second prize in energy conservation

Heritage Foods executive director Nara Brahmani receiving award from Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh at New Delhi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: HAND_OUT

Heritage Foods Limited of the state has bagged second place in the dairy sector in the National Energy Conservation Awards 2017 presented by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power.

Heritage Foods, Executive Director Nara Brahmani received the award from Union Minister of State (IC) for Power and New & Renewable Energy Raj Kumar Singh at National Energy Conservation Day celebrations organised at New Delhi on Thursday. President Ram Nath Kovind was the chief guest of the event.

Speaking on the occasion Ms. Brahmani said that a lot of initiatives have been taken to improve efficiencies of Heritage, a 25-year-old company, according to a release.

“Renewable energy is our major focus area and in the last ten years, this is the eighth time, Heritage Foods has received the National Energy Conservation Award,” she said.

“We are probably the first dairy company to go renewable energy route and have more than 10 MW of solar and wind power for captive consumption. We are continuously investing in latest technologies and efficiencies to conserve energy. We could save about 14.5% and 10% when it comes to electrical units and thermal units respectively. With this, we had a yearly savings of Rs.35 lakh,” she said.

“To have a positive long term impact India should make it a habit to have more conversation around energy conservation,” she said.