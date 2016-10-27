In the wake of recent fatal fire accident that occurred at a hospital in Odisha, the Directorate of Electrical Safety, Andhra Pradesh, issued a set of guidelines in order to help consumers avoid electrical fire accidents.

In a press release, the Director of Electrical Safety and Chief Electrical Inspector to Government asked the owners of hospitals, commercial buildings, malls, cinemas, hotels and others to follow the Electricity Act, 2003 scrupulously in the interest of public to avoid electrical accidents.

The guidelines include unauthorised persons shall not be involved for electrical maintenance, mandatory usage of 30ma ELCB for lighting and 100 mA ELCB for power circuit, and replacement of more than 15 year old electrical wires, permits issued by APELB and among the other guidelines to be strictly followed by the consumers and managements.