Members of various industry associations addressing a press conference on 'Special Status' in Vijayawada on Tuesday.—Photo: V. Raju

Customs and Preventive Commissioner, A.P., S.K. Rahman on Tuesday called upon the industrialists in the State to have a positive outlook towards the Goods and Services Tax which would boost their businesses.

Addressing industrialists in a seminar on ‘GST- Preparing for a paradigm shift’ organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry, Vijayawada, Mr. Rahman explained the benefits of the GST to the economy and for the industry comparing the existing tax system. He further said the GST would also boost the GDP.

CII AP Finance and Taxation panel convenor P. Ravi Kiran said the Union government despite recognising the challenges was determined to implement the new tax system from April 1 next year.

He said there was need for the business community to understand the GST and its impact.

GST Partner for South India from BDO India Naveen Rajpurohit said corporates could represent their case before the government in advance if the GST law and its implementation scheme were understood.