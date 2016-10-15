The State government is contemplating asking the Central government to vest with it the administrative control over all tax-payers whose turnover is less than Rs. 1.5 crore, irrespective of goods or services they deal in. The government also wants the Centre to allot the tax-payers whose turnover is above Rs. 1.5 crore in proportion to the number of VAT dealers and service tax assessees dealt at present by the State and Central government tax authorities respectively.

The third meeting of the GST Council is slated to be held in New Delhi from November 18 to 20. As a prelude to it, Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu held a preparatory meeting here on Friday.

On the occasion, the Minister said that the Central government proposed certain options to ensure single interface under the GST. It was the unanimous decision of the Empowered Committee of State Finance Ministers that the administrative control over the tax payers be vested with the State governments. The committee also favoured proportionate allotment of VAT and service tax assessees.