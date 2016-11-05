The government has decided to set up a State technical cell at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam, named as ‘Maternal and Infant Lifeline’ (MIL) to work towards the reduction of Infant and Maternal Mortality Rates (IMR and MMR).

Through a G.O issued on Friday, all government hospitals have been directed to report maternal and infant deaths to the MIL within three hours of such events happening, and also duly intimate the same to the Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare and the Director of Medical Education.

It was stated in the G.O that the MIL was a part of the government’s commitment to bringing down the IMR and MMR which were among the Sustainable Development Goals.

MIL will mainly coordinate maternal, infant and child death reviews, establish a real-time communication link with all government hospitals.