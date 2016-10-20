Deputy Chief Minister N. Chinarajappa on Wednesday said the State government was sincere about welfare of the Kapu community and a string of initiatives had been introduced towards achieving the goal.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a three-day mega job mela organised for students of Kapu, Telaga, Vantari and Balija castes on the campus of Nova Engineering College at Ibrahimpatnam, Mr. Chinarajappa said Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had kept his word by constituting the Kapu Corporation to pave the way for all-round development of the community.

He said Mr. Naidu was trying his best to meet the demand of the Kapus so that the community be included in the list of Backward Castes (BCs) without any possible adverse impact on the BCs.

He said representatives of 270 companies were participating in the job mela attended by nearly 10,000 students. The firms were ready to absorb 15,000 students. Besides, students were imparted training in skill development courses and given loans through the Kapu Corporation.