VIJAYAWADA, October 4, 2016
Updated: October 4, 2016 05:40 IST

Govt. proposes museum at Polavaram project

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu handing over NTR sisu samrakshana kit to a mother at a programme in Vijayawada on Monday.
The State government will be setting up a museum at the Polavaram project site. The government proposes to document every day work, data and photos, which would be exhibited at the museum. The government is also considering a proposal to construct an iconic bridge at the project.

The proposals came up for discussion at the virtual inspection of the project by Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday.

Interacting with the officials, the Chief Minister said, “This is a historical journey and it needs to be documented. The government plans to set up a museum there.” Responding to a suggestion, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to work out the details for constructing an iconic bridge.

Mr. Naidu said the data about the daily work done should be uploaded into the computers by the end of the day not later than 9 p.m.

The officials should cross check the data next day using a drone which would be kept at the work site and also the closed circuit television cameras installed at the project site.

Using the data and video footage, the officials should explain to him the progress at the weekly review meetings, the Chief Minister said. He said best use of technology should be made in executing the project. It should be a study project for students who would be able to learn how to use the latest in technology, he said.

Stating that NABARD would finance the project, Mr. Naidu asked the officials to complete all formalities by October 10. The district Collectors concerned should work out land acquisition details. All the agencies and departments should work with coordination. Every work must be completed in time. The officials should be proactive and need to iron out the trivial issues, he said, adding, the Collectors should be present at the project site from the next meeting onwards. Chief Engineer Ramesh Babu, who was present at the site, said the heavy rainfall had caused a lot of disturbance in the excavation works. Responding to it, Mr. Naidu suggested the official to take inputs from the Command and Communications Center regarding the rain prediction and plan their work accordingly. The Chief Minister, in the same breath, instructed the officials to install a rain gauge instrument at the Polavarm site.

