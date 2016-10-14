: Minister for Mines and Geology Peethala Sujatha said the government was doing a survey of the mines available across the State in the wake of the discovery of huge iron and manganese ore reserves in Vizianagaram district.

Officials of the department have been instructed to submit detailed reports of the mines and mineral resources available in each district for locating reserves.

Sand smuggling

Addressing a video-conference from the city on Thursday, Ms. Sujatha said the State exchequer had earned Rs.736 crore so far in the current financial year against the targeted Rs.1,700 crore and a concerted effort was needed to augment the revenue.

These natural resources are of high economic value for the State which faced the paucity of funds in the wake of bifurcation. Ms. Sujatha said check-posts were being set up at the borders with other States to prevent the smuggling of sand that was supposed to be made available free of cost to the people.

These check-posts would be manned by the staff of Police, Revenue and Mines and Geology Departments.

Stringent action would be taken against those responsible for illegal transportation of and selling sand in the neighbouring States, she warned. Secretary (Mines) B. Sreedhar and other officials were present.