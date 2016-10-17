The State government has pegged the Gross Value Addition (GVA) target for the horticulture sector for 2016-17 at Rs.49,845 crore. It is part of the government’s endeavour to take the contribution of horticulture to GVA to 25 per cent.

The focus has since been laid on replacing the less remunerative field crops with the likes of mango, sweet orange, acid lime, banana, papaya, pomegranate, guava, oil palm, cocoa, apple berry, Thai guava, and dragon fruit.

This has been accomplished in 14,310 hectares of the targeted 32,513 hectares, according to an official release. Besides, rejuvenation and canopy management are being taken up in crops like mango, sweet orange, acid lime, and cashew for improving productivity.

As far as water is concerned, the government is concentrating on promotion of farm ponds to save plants at critical stages of growth during drought and has been encouraging the cultivation of vegetables.

The Horticulture Department has provided hybrid vegetable seeds for 3,813 hectares at 50 per cent subsidy. It is also extending technical support in identification of beneficiaries and selection of crops. It has asked farmers to switch over to micro-irrigation to conserve water and bring additional areas under cultivation. The farmers are being motivated to adopt organic farming, and certification is being promoted in Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Prakasam, Kurnool, Anantapur, Chittoor, and Krishna districts for mango, cashew, and vegetables. A total of 181 food processing organisations have been identified.

Eleven companies have entered into MoU with the government for value chain development of agriculture and allied commodities at Anantapur.