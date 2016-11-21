In his first comments on microblogging site Twitter on demonetisation, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan stated that “the government should have done some serious exercise before de-legalising the tender.”

He demanded that the government spell out the actual new currency position and take care of the unorganised urban markets and rural economy.

The government has to take measures that would stop the unrest among the public and see that the senior citizens are not troubled.

“It is evident from the current situation that the government has not done enough exercise.” he observed.

“The government cannot hide long time under the shade of maintaining secrecy, and it has no proper estimation before announcing the de-legalisation of currency,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan added.