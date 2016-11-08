Guntur Urban SP Sarvashresth Tripati says volunteers will be placed in traffic management, cyber security, social media and other areas depending on their interest.— File photo

Guntur ubran police select 38 volunteers; background check is on

Becoming a police officer may not be possible for everyone, but serving along with officers is just a phone call away for the youth of Guntur where the department is restarting the concept of community policing.

Impressed by the interest shown by youth who worked with them in various events like the Krishna Pushkarams, the Guntur Urban police department a few days ago announced the initiative.

Within a few days of the announcement, the police received hundreds of inquiries. As on Monday 38 volunteers had been selected and the background check was going on, according to the police.

“On social media platforms and events like Krishna Pushkaralu we came across many youth who are keen on helping the police personnel and decided to launch the community policing initiative through which they can serve society and also understand the functioning of the department,” Guntur Urban SP Sarvashresth Tripati told The Hindu .He said the response was good and eligible candidates would be selected only after thorough background check. They would be placed in traffic management, cyber security, social media and other areas depending on their interest and qualifications, he said. This is however not the first of its kind initiative and similar groups called ‘Mytri Communities’ were formed across the State to help the police and serve the public. Due to the increasing misuse of the opportunity by the volunteers, the police had dropped the initiative.

A couple of years ago, the Vijayawada city police announced Citizen Policing through which volunteers of any age would be recruited and used for policing. However, the initiative did not take off well due to lack of interest from the locals.

“We are utilising the services of youth and students on need base. We have roped in student volunteers for Krishna Pushkaralu. As of now there is no programme to rope in volunteers for regular police services,” said a senior official.