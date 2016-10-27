A Group of Ministers on issues relating to allocation of land to various institutions has approved a few proposals including allotment of land to Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

The GOM met at Interim Government Complex at Velagapudi in Guntur district on Wednesday.

The GOM has agreed to allot 200 acre land to Amrita university, 11 acre to the RBI and 28 acre to the Central public Works Department. And, other proposals were deferred for subsequent meeting for the need of additional information and evaluation. The government already allotted 200 acre to Vellore Institute of Technology, 150 acre to Indo UK Institute of Health, 50 acre to National Institute of Design, 25 acre to AP Human resource development Institute, 25 acre to TTD Temple and 5 acre to the Central Institute of tool Design. The proposals of SRM University, BRS Medi City Health care & Research Ltd, Brahma Kumaris Society, AP Non Resident Telugu Society, Basavatarakam cancer hospital and GITAM university are still under process for allocation of land.

Finance Minister Yanamala Ramakrishnudu chaired the GOM meeting.