People from various walks of life paying tributes at Mother Teresa's statue near Siddhartha Nagar on the occasion of Vatican canonising the Mother, in Vijayawada on Sunday. —Photo: Ch. Vijaya Bhaskar

Rich tributes were paid to Mother Teresa, who was declared a Saint on Sunday by Pope Francis at the Vatican City, in a programme organised by the Conference of Religious India (CRI) – Diocese of Vijayawada here on Sunday.

A large number of sisters of the Missionaries of Charity and others from various churches took out processions from the Gunadala Church, St. Paul’s Cathedral and IGMC stadium marking the historic event.

The processions culminated at the Siddhartha College centre where floral tributes were paid at the statue of ‘St. Teresa’. Participating as the chief guest, Police Commissioner D. Gautam Sawang said it was a privilege to take part in the celebrations of the canonization of Mother Teresa who exemplified human values through her selfless service. “This is a moment every human being should cherish and resolve to contribute his or her might for the uplift of the dying and the destitute,” he said. Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan said St. Teresa deserved the global recognition, which did not come easily. “She inspired millions to serve humanity in their own way, by her actions,” he observed. CRI president D. Ravi Sekhar and others were present.