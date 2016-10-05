Girl students from government and private schools across the State are going to dominate the Kala Utsav - 2016. The State-level competitions as part of the utsav would be held on Wednesday and Thursday on the premises of the Bishop Grassi High School at Gunadala here. Of the 397 participants, only 89 are boys from all 13 districts.

The two-day utsav is being organised by the Union Ministry of Human Resource Development and the AP government to promote the traditional art forms of different regions, according to district education officer (DEO) A. Subba Reddy. Competitions will be held in music, dance, theatre and visual arts.

Addressing a press conference here, Mr. Subba Reddy said the utsav was meant to promote traditional arts among the students of secondary schools in the country and is being held in all States by the Union Ministry. “These competitions help students identify and understand our diverse cultural expressions.”

All participants in the utsav are winners of the District-level Kala Utsav 2016 held in all districts, he added. Winners in the State-level utsav will compete in the national-level utsav proposed to be conducted in New Delhi on November 15, 16 and 17.”

A cash prize of Rs. 80,000, Rs. 50,000 and Rs. 20,000 will be given to the teams which secure the first, second and third places respectively in all four categories.

Krishna district has the highest number of participants with 13 boys and 26 girls.

Union Minister of State for Science and Technology Y.S. Chowdary, State HRD Minister Ganta Srinivas, Ministers P. Pulla Rao, D. Umamaheswara Rao, Kollu Ravindra, Kamineni Srinivas, Deputy Assembly Speaker Mandali Buddha Prasad, MPs, MLAs, and others will take part in the inaugural session of the utsav at 10 a.m on Wednesday.

